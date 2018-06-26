* Both teams, since USA 94 have met at every edition except, France 98 and Germany 2006. Nigeria lost on all occasions!

* Aside losing to perennial opponent, Argentina, in all their previous meetings (four times), Nigeria has never won against South American opponent after losing 1-3 to Paraguay in the final group phase match of France 98.

3) All Nigeria’s previous wins at the World Cup were against European teams in Bulgaria, Greece(94), Spain and Bulgaria (98), Bosnian & Herzegovina (2014) and Iceland in the ongoing tournament.