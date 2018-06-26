Ezekwesili Stages One–man Protest to State House over Killings

Former Education minister and erstwhile Vice-President of the World Bank’s Africa division, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, Tuesday staged a one-man protest to the Presidential Villa Abuja over the spate of killings in some parts of the country.

Her lone protest came on the heels of the massacre of 86 persons in Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The former minister was accosted by security operatives on her way to the Presidential Villa and prevented from accessing the seat of power.

Here are photographs of the lone protest. (Photographs by Godwin Omoigui) Mrs. Ezekwesili stopped by DSS operative as she walks down the Supreme Court road to the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday protesting the killings in the country. Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili on a one–man protest against the unending killings in some parts of Nigeria walks down the Supreme Court road to the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday. Oby Ezekwesili on a one–man protest against the unending killings in some parts of Nigeria walks down the Supreme Court road to the Presidential Villa,