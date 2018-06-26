To provide the best possible coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kwesé has set-up a studio facility in Lagos, catering to audiences of Kwesé Free Sports (KFS) UHF 32 and sub-licensed stations of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) network, including the NTA and AIT networks.

The Kwesé Free Sports (KFS) studio in Lagos brings audiences 15-minutes build-up to matches anchored by sports enthusiasts and on-air-personalities, Jimmie Akinsola aka “Jimme The Entertainer”, Murphy Ijemba aka Radio Paparazzi, Sean Amadi and Tracy Swoo, with half-time analyses and post-match wrap-up to be provided by respected Nigerian ex-footballers, namely; Mutiu Adepoju, Finidi George and Folorunsho Okenla.

The Nigeria studio also crosses over to Kwesé’s South Africa studio for added world-class analyses from Premier League TV pundits, Leroy Rosenior and Don Hutchison, and Nigeria’s Augustine Eguavoen, who are joined by and Daniel Amokachi who is live in Russia.

Nigerians are assured of a robust coverage of the FIFA World Cup with sports journalists; Shina Okeleji, Tega Onajaife, Jide Alabi and Niran Adesanya among others, also scheduled to bring local perspectives to match analyses.

Football loving Nigerians who want to be a part of the live studio audience are advised to arrive one hour ahead of match kick-off at the Ultima Studio located at Freedom Way in Lekki, Lagos. They can also look forward to receiving amazing football memorabilia courtesy Coca-Cola, official partner of the FIFA World Cup.

The studio will run for the duration of the tournament, covering 32 matches of the FIFA World Cup including all Super Eagles and other African teams’ matches.