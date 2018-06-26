From Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang Jos Tuesday at about ‎4:27 pm.

He was received by Governor Simon Lalong, his Deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden, and members of state executive council.

The President who was dressed in white Agbada left the Airport almost immediately after exchanging pleasantries with‎ dignitaries that received him, and headed for the New Government House, Rayfield where most of the dignitaries and stakeholders were waiting for him.

He is expected to meet with the stakeholders to brainstorm on the recent killings in the state.

Details later