Monarch’s wife, driver kidnapped

By James Sowole in Akure



Palpable fear has gripped residents of Obaile and environs in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, following the killing of three persons in the last two days by unknown men suspected to be cultists.

In a separate incident, the wife of a traditional ruler, the Alauga of Auga-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state, Mrs. Olukemi Agunloye, was abducted yesterday along with the monarch’s driver.

The victims of the cultists’ attacks who were identified to be security guards in the area, were machetted to death at three different locations at Obaile town.

One of them was killed at a filling station along Akure Airport Road by the assailants.

It was gathered that the assailants did not steal any valuable at the scenes of the killings.

A resident explained that the assailants left their weapons with blood stains at the scenes.

Sequel to the incidents, the police have commenced vigorous patrol of the town.

Confirming the incidents, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, said no arrest had been made but added that security operatives are on the trail of the suspected assailants.

While urging residents of Obaile to remain calm, the PPRO advised members of the public with useful information to avail the police to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

A source said the wife of the monarch and the driver were kidnapped on the road between Auga and Ise Akoko on their way to Ugbe-Akoko in the same local government area.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Samuel Agunloye, who confirmed the incident, said a passer-by who saw his abandoned car on the road, contacted him on phone about the abduction.

He said all efforts to reach his wife and the driver on their mobile phone lines had failed as their phones had been switched off.

Agunloye who lamented high rate of crimes in Akoko part of the state, noted that the suspected kidnappers were yet to contact his family.

Also confirming the incident, the Police Area Commander in-charge of Akoko, Mr. Razak Rauf, said the command had dispatched more officers to the forest along Auga/Ise/Ugbe Akoko to rescue the kidnapped monarch’s wife and driver.

The Caretaker Chairman of Akoko North East LGA, Mr Rafiu Eniayewu, who revealed that several security measures had been adopted to curb crimes in the council area, expressed sadness over the latest incident.