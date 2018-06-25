The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed his administration’s plan to partner with the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) in the training of accountants in the state civil service to enhance productivity.

Obaseki disclosed this when the National President of ANAN, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City on Monday.

The governor maintained that the goal of his administration is to expose civil servants in the state to trainings that would increase their productivity.

“We have upgraded our software packages and have automated the accounting platform for the state. The next step is to train the accounting staff to use the technology to anchor accounting processes and procedures.

“We want to partner with you in building the capacity of a lot of our accounting staff in government,” Obaseki said.

He noted that the state government has enjoyed a good working relationship with ANAN as its members have continued to add value to accounting procedures in the state.

Earlier, the president of ANAN, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, commended the governor for the ongoing transformation of Edo State, and the appointment of ANAN members into key positions in the state.

Ladan explained that he was in the state for the association’s 3rd session of the 2018 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme.

He appealed to the state government to assist the association to complete its secretariat in the state and issue a Certificate of Occupancy for the land on which the ANAN’s building is being erected.

In his response, the governor promised to look into the issue of upgrading members of ANAN in the state public service, who are still below grade level 10, as approved by the National Council on Establishment.