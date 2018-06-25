Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi, has debunked media reports alleging the presence of a support group for one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso, in the state.

The governor, while reacting to the report credited to the state youth leader of Kwankwasiya, a political movement of Kwankwaso, queried the indices used to arrive at the conclusion that Ebonyi State was strongly behind the presidential ambition of the former Kano State governor.

Umahi, who was visibly angry, described the publication as not only misleading but false, adding that there is no place for Kwakwanso support group in the state especially as the state is 100 per cent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi said: “What has Kwankwaso done for Ebonyi people. What has he done for Ndigbo that somebody should be writing that Ebonyi State stands for him. I have said it severally that when the time comes, we will analyze all the presidential aspirants and know who will accommodate and love Ebonyi people. For anybody to tout that Ebonyi has endorsed a particular aspirant is misleading and unfortunate.

“Ebonyi State will vote for any presidential candidate who will remember and factor the state’s interest and well-being in nation building”

He called on journalists to always verify their information before going to press to avoid misinforming the public, while assuring the people that the state will only vote for anybody who will not relegate the state to the background as president in 2019.