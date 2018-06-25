By George Okoh in Makurdi



The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is committed to rid Benue State and other states of criminal gangs.

Abubakar made this commitment at the NAF Base in Makurdi at the weekend, during his operational visit, following the numerous security challenges that have plagued the state recently and also to inaugurate some projects.

“l wish to restate our commitment to ensure that Benue State and the country at large is rid of all forms of security challenges that hinder our economic, social and cultural well-being,” he said.

Speaking further on the security situation in the state, Abubakar said the NAF had actively participated in the efforts to curb the challenges with the deployment of over 1,000 troops and 300 Special Forces to Nguroje, Agatu and Doma communities in the state.

He disclosed that the deployment of two F7, two Mi-35 helicopters, one ATR and one 350/ King Air surveillance aircraft to participate in ‘Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS)’ targeted at checkmating the farmers/herdsmen clashes attested to the NAF’s commitment to the protection of the citizens and their property, throughout the length and breadth of the country.

He added that the Mi-35P that joined in the operation shortly after its induction yesterday, is the overhauled aircraft that was formally returned to NAF, two weeks ago.

“The induction of the Mi35P into the theatre of OPWS and the commissioning of various projects in NAF Base Makurdi is a clear testimony of the NAF intent to increase presence in Benue State and add value to people of the state,” Abubakar added.