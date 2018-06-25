VOLGOGRAD TRAGEDY AVERTED

Super Eagles 2-0 defeat of Iceland last Friday would have been dampened by the death of two Nigerians if not for the timely intervention of some compatriots and Russian medics at the Volgograd Stadium. Immediately Ahmed Musa scored the second goal of his brace, Nigerians in the stands erupted in wild celebrations. Some danced and sang to high heavens praising Super Eagles and Musa in particular for the victory.

But unknown to many, death lurked in the waiting to silence us. Some Nigerian fans probably didn’t know that the barrier on which they were dancing could no longer carry their weights and within a twinkle of an eye, crashed. Two of them fell into a nearby hard object behind Eagles reserve bench. One of them, the son of a prominent football personality from Kano passed out and had to be revived with the support of the Russian doctors. The other fellow is still in the hospital and is likely to spend the next three to four weeks there.

POLITICIANS ARE ALSO HERE

When I say politicians, I mean APC and PDP members. Yes, they are here at the World Cup and enjoying quality football. Like every other Nigerians who cannot allow the Mundial go without being physically on ground to savour the atmosphere, these men are watching the matches but are monitoring situations back home. Of course, it is no longer news that the list of some of the big wigs who have come and gone is not limited to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Works Minister Babatunde Fashola, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio and several others too many to mention here. Our own former Secretary General of the NFF, Sani Ahmed Toro, who was previously in the House of Representatives is making moves to return to the Green Chamber of the National Assembly. NFF Board member and Chairman of the Nation-wide League, Ahmed Muazu Kawu, is also believed to be angling to step up into the Senate from the House of Reps.

RUSSIANS AND BRAZILIANS LOVE NIGERIA

Host country Russia has shown so much love for the Super Eagles and Nigerians here for the Mundial. When Eagles lost to Croatia, they consoled us openly, praying for luck to come our ways in other matches. Then, gbam! Iceland fell to the fire-power of Ahmed Musa who incidentally plys his trade with Russian army team, CSKA Moscow. They sang and danced with us. Some even painted their faces in our green and while colours.

Several Brazilians who are also here joined our fans to root for the Super Eagles. Now, the Brazilians are praying that Nigeria defeats Argentina on Tuesday. Are you surprised they are not backing their fellow South Americans against us? Well, the story of the animosity between fans of both countries is not for today. We are enjoying this support even as some of us keep our eyes on personal effects.

*Keep a date here on the story of some Nigerians here for the games who are making brisk business selling jerseys, local Nigerian delicacies and body nor bi wood matters.