With the qualifying series of the 40th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria men and women Open Senior Tennis tournament concluded yesterday, action resumes today with the commencement of main draw of the both the men’s and women’s singles events.

The men and womens doubles events will also get underway later in the day just as the Wheelchair tennis event that was introduced few years ago will also see potentials Special athletes in that field also in action from noon at the main court in Abuja.

The Championship which began on Saturday had witnessed some interesting results with some up coming players who were given entrance via the wide card rules are not leaving anything to chance thereby confirming the earlier position of the technical officials of fierce battle this year.

Women Singles defending Champion Sarah Adegoke still sees herself as the player to beat. According to her, “every player is a potential threat to her tittle defence and I will not underrate anyone in the course of defending my singles’ tittle,” she responded yesterday as she gets herself into action later this afternoon.

If junior MaryLove Edward can come from nowhere and beat all her seniors to face me in the 2017 finals, then no player must be seen as a minor anymore and this is a pointed to the fact that the younger players as set to take over by using tournaments like this as a platform,” she pointed out.