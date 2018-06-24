Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has explained his absence at the convention of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying: “Our presence will create embarrassments and a lot of friction at the venue.”

“I wish to inform the leadership of the party and the general public that we had wanted to be part of the National Convention but regrettably all the congresses that we conducted at the wards, local government councils and at the state level were not recognised by the outgoing National Executive Council of the party,” he said.

He said in a statement in Kano Sunday that: “Therefore, I felt that presenting ourselves at such an important event will not be in the overall interest of the entire convention, that is assuming we are allowed access into the convention ground.

“Because there are high chances that our presence could create embarrassments and a lot of friction similar or even worse than what occurred in the pavilions of delegations from Imo and Delta States during yesterday’s convention.

“However, as the new EXCO settles to start the efforts of uniting the party, we wish you the very best.”

The former governor of Kano therefore opted to visit the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in his Abuja residence.