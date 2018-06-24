By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso yesterday night paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

In what looked like an exploratory political meeting, Kwankwaso was said to have arrived Atiku’s residence at about 8.30pm and went straight into a closed door meeting with the former Vice President.

The details of their meeting were however not made public but for the Senator to visit a leading member of the opposition party on a day his party, the All Progressives Congress had its national convention brings up a lot of political meaning.

A reliable who was privy to the meeting told THISDAY that it lasted about 45 minutes.

It was learnt that the visit of Kwankwaso was ostensibly said to be Sallah homage to Atiku who was not in the country during the Eid El Fitr celebrations.

The source said both leaders also used the occasion