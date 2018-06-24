The chairman of Caritas Communications Limited, a leading integrated marketing communications company in Nigeria, Mr. John Ehi Addeh has lost his mother-in-law, Madame Magdalene Obiageli Okolo (Nee Esedebe). According to a statement signed by Mrs. Irene Ifeanyi Oyewo for the family, their late mother aged 87 and popularly called Auntie Yaba, was a successful merchant at the Balogun market in Lagos; a prominent community development leader, a mentor to many and founder/president of Ibusa Women’s League International, matron of Ibusa Ladies Association (the Angels). She was decorated in 2012 with the coveted honor of Golden Mother at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Ibusa.

She is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren including Mr. John Ehi Addeh, former Executive Director of Total’s Upstream Companies in Nigeria and now Chairman of Caritas Communications and member of several boards; Mrs. Irene Oyewo, a retired administrator at the University of Lagos; Dr. Segun Oyewo, former Director Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research; Ms. Lauretta Okolo formerly of the Delta Steel Company, now a partner at EWAY, a development NGO in Abuja; and Mrs. Anne Addeh, former staff of NNPC and currently Executive Director EWAY, Abuja