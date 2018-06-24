*More security operatives deployed‎

Frm Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the Eagle Square, venue of APC national convention, to witness the announcement of results of the election into some national offices.

President Buhari had arrived the convention venue at about 9am to witness the release of results but had to leave after waiting for three hours as collation of votes dragged.

The convention organisers said the results were about to be ready.

The results still being awaited include, the National Publicity Secretary, National Woman Leader, National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Chairman (north), National Vice Chairman (Northwest), National Vice Chairman (South-south)

