*AGF confers with convention committee chairman

From Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Counting of votes at the national convention of the All Progressives Congress continued on Sunday afternoon after voting ended in the early hours of the day.

President Buhari who arrived the convention venue at about 9am to witness the release of results had to leave after waiting for three hours as collation of votes dragged.

Sources said that result of election into the office of National Publicity Secretary, showed that the incumbent, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, won – though it could not be confirmed by THISDAY.

It was learnt that the cause of the delay in releasing results had to do with controversy trailing voting for the National Organising Secretary position, which has pitted the candidate of the Imo State governor, Emma Ibebiro, against the incumbent, Senator Osita Izunaso.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, was sighted discussing with the chairman of the convention committee, Jigawa State governor Badaru Abubakar; and Bauchi governor, Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar, at the convention arena.

The consultation may not be unconnected with effort to avoid any legal loophole over the conduct of the national convention.

The results still being awaited include, the National Publicity Secretary, National Woman Leader, National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Chairman (north), National Vice Chairman (Northwest), National Vice Chairman (South-south).

Details later…