By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Okpako Onuesoke has said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be the best PDP presidential candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in next year election.

Onuesoke who spoke to Journalists during the visit of Abubakar to Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, however appealed to people of Delta State to come out en mass to welcome the Waziri of Adamawa to Asaba on Tuesday.

He advised them to put their political differences aside and join forces to welcome Atiku to Delta State, because all they wanted was a Presidential candidate with the capacity to take Nigerians out of the murky waters, which he possessed.

He tipped the ex-Vice President as the PDP’s best candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections because he already has platforms across Nigeria, adding that his promise of restructuring Nigeria was of utmost importance to the people of Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Onuesoke, who reiterated that Atiku Abubakar remains the best bet of

the opposition PDP for winning the 2019 presidential election said, “It will be the best bet for PDP if Atiku wins the presidential ticket of the party because there is no better political tactician or strategist in the PDP than Atiku.”

He added that Atiku Abubakar had the capacity to create wealth, saying the former Vice President possessed the requisite qualities needed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari as well as restore Nigeria to its past glory.