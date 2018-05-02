By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has shunned the summons by the Senate for the second time in one week.

He was expected to appear at plenary Wednesday morning, but sent the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mr. Habila Josack, instead.

The senators however declined to admit Josack to represent the IG.

The upper legislative chamber had summoned Idris to appear over the maltreatment of Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi APC), who was arrested by police last week, and to also brief it over the renewed killings in Benue, Taraba and other parts of the country.