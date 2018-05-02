By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has expressed his administration’s readiness to establish more high court divisions in the state in order to ease the administration of justice in the state “as the Judiciary occupies an important place in the presidential system of government,” which Nigeria operates.

The governor, who stated this Wednesday while swearing in a newly appointed High Court Judge Adamu Muhammad Kafin Madaki, said his administration attaches priority to the judiciary because it is the institution that arbitrates between the executive and legislature, while serving as “the last hope of the common man”.

“That explains why a judge must be a person of high moral value and should possess all the qualities expected of a good leader. I am happy that the person we are swearing in today possess these qualities and a good understanding of the judiciary, having served as a magistrate and chief registrar,” the governor said.

Governor Abubakar said his government is determined to provide the necessary facilities needed to create conducive working environment for judicial officers to perform their duty effectively and timeously.

He urged judicial officers to continue to uphold the virtues of the profession and continue their support to government as it strives to improve the administration of justice in the state.