George Okoh In Makurdi

In yet another attack, suspected herdsmen unleashed terror on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State killing six people and burning down houses.

Several villagers also sustained injuries during the attack.

According to a local source, who said six of his relatives were gunned down by the attackers, the incident took place a few metres behind a primary school which is used as a Nigerian army camp site.

He said the attackers came from the Nasarawa border area and were shooting sporadically at anyone insight. “They also attempted to raze the entire community but youths of the area successfully repelled the attackers who fled to Nasarawa State,” he said.

He said while the attack was going on, soldiers posted to the area did not make any attempt to repel the marauding herders.