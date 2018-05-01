Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said contrary to insinuations over the alleged N6 billion budget for its national convention, the party is yet to raise a budget for the exercise.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had cried foul over funding of APC convention which it alleged is to be funded by governors of the party from their state coffers.

However, in reacting to the allegations, APC’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdulahi, described it as false, adding that its convention committee was yet to propose a budget for the event.

He said: “In respect of the funding for our upcoming national convention, we also refer the PDP to our earlier issued statement and also invite PDP to note that the APC convention committee has not submitted a budget for the convention.

“Besides, the expenses for the national convention to elect national officers and the presidential convention are duly captured in our 2018 budget. Therefore, the issue of N6billion convention expenses is neither here nor there.

The APC spokesman also referred the PDP to its 2016 published independent audit report and accompanying financial statements to get further information on its 2015 election spendings.

The statement said: “While we assure Nigerians that the APC has not adopted the PDP’s practice of dipping their hands into the public find to fund its political activities as brazenly displayed during the 2015 elections, we equally call on the PDP to emulate the APC’s best practice of financial probity and openness by making public their audited reports and financial statements, if they have any.”