Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has announced its readiness to host the international friendly between the Super Eagles and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on May 28.

The agreement for the hosting of the Super Eagles and Democratic Republic of Congo in Port Harcourt on May 28, 2018 was reached after a high-profile meeting between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick; and Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, at the Government House in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Addressing journalists after the meeting at the Government House thursday, Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, said the state government would do everything possible to ensure that the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium is ready for the International Friendly.

The state government thanked the NFF for their collaboration targeted at the development of football in the country.

He said: “Governor Wike has done well in terms of funding national sporting events. He hosted the African Wrestling Championship on behalf of the Federal Government. Now he is hosting the Super Eagles and Democratic Republic of Congo on behalf of the Federal Government. This is something that is worthy of commendation.”

Also speaking, President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, commended the Rivers State Government and the people of the state for their unflinching support for the Super Eagles.

He said the NFF is happy with the state of facilities at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

“We are playing on the 28th of May, 2018 against the Democratic Republic of Congo. After the match, the Rivers State governor will host the two teams to a dinner,” he said.

He said that the CAF President, Ahmad, would watch the international friendly in Port Harcourt.

“Everywhere is home to the Super Eagles. Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Kano, Kaduna or Minna. They are Super Eagles of Nigeria and every part is integral to the development of football, ” Pinnick said.

The NFF President outlined the World Cup preparation programme of the Super Eagles, saying that the target of the team is to lift the World Cup.

Super Eagles Coach, Gerhard Rohr, said the Super Eagles need three major international friendlies to be prepared for the World Cup.

Rohr said that he expects the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium to be fully ready for the Congolese friendly by the next four weeks.

He said some key players of the team are injured currently, stressing that those on the injury list would be nurtured to fitness ahead of the World Cup.