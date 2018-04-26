Alex Enumah in Abuja

In what can be considered as a move aimed at improving public perception of the judiciary, the Supreme Court wednesday in Abuja unveiled its first magazine titled: ‘Apex Quarterly Magazine’.

The magazine which was launched at the premises of the Supreme Court in Abuja, according to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, provides a veritable platform for the judiciary to tell its own story to the world.

Onnoghen said worried by the battered image of the judiciary on assumption of office, he proposed the presentation of some enlightenment judicial programmes to be featured in both the print and electronic media, “With the belief that the widespread perception of the judiciary as an inefficient and corruption-ridden institution lacking integrity and efficiency in the performance of its functions will be greatly reduced, if not eliminated.”

He expressed the belief that a cautious opening up of the judiciary to the public would help change the wrong perception people have concerning the judiciary.

“Where people are well informed, incidents of rumours, fake news, false allegations, petitions, among others, are reduced,” he said, adding that, “This effort will ensure that we do less of damage control, and more of proactive dissemination of information.”

The CJN however revealed that other efforts the apex court has introduced in winning the confidence of the public include the reconstituting of the court’s Website Management Committee, with a mandate to upload sittings at the apex chamber not later than 24 hours after sitting on Wednesdays.

Also to be uploaded and updated regularly are practice directions of the court, bio-data of Justices of the Supreme Court, cause list and all judgments of the apex court which should “Be uploaded on the website within seven days of delivery.”