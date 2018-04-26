Raheem Akingbolu

Market Research Academy, a new initiative by industry experts led by an Economist, Doyin Salami, who is chairman of the Advisory Board, has been established in Lagos to bridge the knowledge gap in Nigeria’s consultancy business.

The Academy, established last year and based in Ikeja is also designed to technically equip and assist fresh graduates who find it difficult to fit into work places. The academy seen as an interventionist move to close the widening knowledge gap in Nigeria’s consultancy business will also upscale the skills of practitioners especially as the market becomes more dynamic.

“Market Research Academy Lagos is a professionally run academy by industry marketing practitioners for marketing researchers. From our state of the art purposely fitted training facilities within a serene environment; we run ‘outcome’ oriented programs. Our model is simple: we invite facilitators with hands on proven knowledge of different target topics to teach and we then leverage a central advisory board to censor and push the envelope via inclusion of new approaches and methodologies”, Seyi Adeoye, the programme director said.

Some of the programmes include Graduate Launch, which is graduate level training programme.

According to Adeoye, this exciting program is for graduates looking to develop a career in marketing research, persons responsible for marketing research at different organisations, marketing managers with recently expanded portfolios which include marketing research and any person looking for solid foundation in marketing research.

He also stated that attendees will have ample opportunity to exchange views and experiences with each other and faculty members in the state of the art classroom provided by the centre.

On what to expect at the training, Adeoye pointed out that leading experts from industry and academy will share their knowledge and experience in designing, implementing, interpreting, and reporting quality marketing research that drives strategy and business growth.