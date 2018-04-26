Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development yesterday took custody of two toddlers over suspicion of homosexual behaviour, while their parents traded blame on who influenced the kids.

The three-year-old twin kids were taken from their mother, Patience Isua, after she sent her estranged husband, Emmanuel Ikanta, a video footage of the boys committing acts of homosexuality.

Even the video clip which captured the twins frolicking was brought to the attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, who visited the twins’ mother’s home in Ajah in the company of officials of the ministry where the children were subsequently withdrawn from their mother.

Explaining why she shot the clip, the mother of the twins said: “I told him his children would come back from where he takes them to and they would sit on the chair and start saying mummy, daddy kiss.

“So, when I saw them that day, I had to video them and send it to him so that he would see the damage he was causing to our kids.

“He now turned the whole thing around and want to blame me. Whereas, I told him to stop taking my kids where he usually took them.

“I shot the video clip and sent it to him to see the damage he has done to the children. He left me for an old woman. He usually comes to pick the children but whenever they came back, they would be acting strangely and be speaking vulgar words.

“At times, they would complain of pains in their anus. Their teacher even said they were stooling blood. When I complained to him, he would not listen.

“The first day I saw them doing it was when I videoed them as evidence. My pastor is even aware of the case. They have conducted deliverance on them.”

On his part, Ekanta described Isua’s claim as false, saying she never brought his notice to the act, except the video clip.

He said: “I was so shocked when I saw the clip because she did not even express any surprise while taking the shot, nor scold them. We separated barely a year because she was extremely violent.”

Edgal, stated that the matter would be taken before the law court to determine the suitability for parenthood.

Addressing the parents before their children were taken away by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Edgal said: “We can not allow these children to be brought up like this. It is obvious a grown up is teaching them.

“We must determine who they are. Having watched the video and discussed with the Gender Unit of the command, we are of the opinion that we can’t entrust these children in your care for now until we establish what happened.

“We would entrust the children to the ministry. That is why they are here. They have shelters that are approved by the government and these shelters are purposely built for a purpose such as this to ensure that children are protected by the state when the need arises.

“There is going to be a joint investigation between the police gender unit and the ministry. We want to be sure that nobody is abusing these children.

“We want to know where they picked up this kind of elaborate homosexual act. Anyone who sees this would be worried especially because of the tenderness of the children.

“They are too young. We cannot entrust them to any of you. We intend to take this matter to a law court to determine the suitability of both of you for parenthood.”