Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Four persons were feared dead wednesday evening in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The accident which occurred about 7p.m. at the Banex Bridge Junction, happened when a truck loaded with sand lost control and ploughed into three cars.

It was gathered that the driver of the truck, two other passengers and another person waiting to board a vehicle were all killed instantly in the crash.

An eyewitness said the accident was the second mishap recorded at the same location and happened when the police officers at the scene were clearing indiscriminately packed vehicles along the highway.

It was in the process that the vehicle lost control when police were trying to flag it down.

“The truck was carrying full load of sand and was on speed towards the bridges where the Police was trying to resolve another case of accident that happened earlier in the day. While other vehicles that parked on the highway to see what was happening, the truck lost control and hit about two cars that were parked there.

“The driver of the truck, the two passengers in the truck and one other person died immediately at the spot,” the eyewitness said.