Emma Okonji

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and global insurance and asset management group, has launched a revolutionary application in the Nigerian non-banking financial services industry called MyAXA mobile app. The application is designed to bring real value to the life experiences of its users by providing a more convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard product plans.

MyAXA app is a unique improvement from other apps as subscribers can carry out transactions, buy products and book hospital appointments whenever they want.

The app is designed for iPhone and Android devices and is available for free download on the App Store for IOS users and Play Store for Android users respectively.

Speaking about the app, the Chief Digital Officer at AXA Mansard, Mr. Bayo Adesanya, said: “Mobile technology has changed the daily routine of millions of Nigerians by significantly influencing how they receive information. The population of mobile phone users in the country keeps growing so organizations are increasingly leveraging on this trend by creating platforms where consumers manage their product plans on the go.”

Adesanya also noted that “MyAXA app enables subscribers to perform various activities which include purchase of insurance packages; real time claims initiation and tracking; locating hospitals and ordering prescription refills.”

Other possibilities on the app include making contribution to funds, liquidating investments as well as checking balances on Retirement Savings Accounts.

“The app is secure, all payment information is strictly confidential and global security standards have been employed to protect users’ information,” he added.