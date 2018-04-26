Raheem Akingbolu

To deepen reputational management and understanding, the African Public Relations Association and Reputation Matters have aligned to conduct a survey of ethics and reputation, across the entire African continent.

APRA said that all chief executive officers, managing directors, managers as well as public relations managers and officers working in Africa could participate in the online survey

The organisation stated that the survey would yield results regarding how ethics and reputation impact decision making and behaviour at three different levels of the individual, organisation and country.

The Managing Director, Reputation Matters, Regine le Roux, said, “Measuring Africa’s reputation and ethics is an enormous task, which requires input from as many leaders as possible across Africa. The more respondents who complete the survey, the more valuable our research results will be.

“We encourage every African leader, from any sphere of work, be it politics, business, non-profit or otherwise, to complete the survey online before the deadline of Friday, April 13, 2018.”

According to the APRA President, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, the theme for the annual conference is ‘Re-Presenting Africa’.

He stated that the association felt strongly that Africans needed to take control of creating the narrative about their continent rather than letting others tell their story for them.

Badejo-Okusanya said: “To do this, we need a strong base of evidence of which to work and we are confident that this survey will provide important insights into this starting point.

“Ethics and reputation are issues that affect each one of us as individuals, every organisation and every government every day, and this survey is structured to give us results across these three dimensions. We look forward to sharing them at the APRA Botswana 2018 and beyond.