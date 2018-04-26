James Emejo in Abuja

Another member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives representing the Ijero/Ekiti West/Efon Federal Constituency of Ekiti State, Hon. Olamide Johnson Oni, wednesday announced his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

His letter of defection was read on the House floor by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Among other things, he cited lack of internal democracy within the party as well as impunity as some of his reasons for leaving the PDP.

He also said the party is currently burdened with several litigation as a result of the internal factions which had emerged.

But, unlike with other recent defections which were challenged by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuma Onyema, there was no contention whatsoever, over his defection.

The PDP has continuously lost its members to other parties in the House in recent times.