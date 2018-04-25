By James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives Wednesday passed a motion summoning President Muhammadu Buhari to appear in plenary and address the House on what efforts the federal government is taking to arrest the spate of killings across the country.

It further resolved to suspend plenary for three legislative days as a mark of solidarity with Nigerians over the continued bloodshed in the country.

The lawmakers also passed a vote of no confidence on all security chiefs, and advisers, calling for their replacement with people with fresh ideas.

Details later…