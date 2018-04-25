Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Another suicide attack on Bama, a town in central Borno State, has been foiled.

Last Sunday, two female suicide bombers attacked a mosque in the commercial town, killing two other persons and injuring eight persons.

On Monday three suicide bombers attempted to unleash mayhem on the town, which was recently opened for resettlement of people, displaced at the peak of Boko Haram insurgency.

The town was one of the many in the three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, which was held captive by Boko Haram until the military pushed them out.

In a statement yesterday, the spokesman of the police in Borno State, the birthplace of Boko Haram, DSP Edet Okon said: “Yesterday being 23/04/18 at about 10p.m., three suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Bama town through Ajilari area were sighted and challenged by security operatives at guard location.

“The bombers hurriedly detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies killing themselves only. The area has been rendered safe by PMF and EOD personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.”

He promised: “Normalcy has also been restored.”

He asked residents of the town to about their lawful activities without fear, he said that the police commissioner as promise that the police will continue to do their best to protect lives and property.