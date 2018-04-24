As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark the World Malaria Day April 25, 2018, with the theme: ‘End Malaria for Good,’ a Nigerian firm, Superior Pharmaceuticals, makers of Sumether and Sumether Plus a combination of Artemether and Lumefantrine popularly known as ACT combination therapy, will be actively involved in the campaign by giving out free malaria drugs.

The drugs, the organisers said would be very relevant especially during the raining season as this season is known to enhance the spread of the mosquito parasites.

Sumether is recommended by the WHO as the first line of treatment for patients suffering from Malaria. For free samples; Nigerians are encouraged to visit www.sumetherplus.com while also being advised to keep their environments clean and use insecticide treated mosquito nets as often as they can.