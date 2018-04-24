Paul Obi in Abuja

As a fall-out of the just concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government conference, the United Kingdom Government has donated counter improvised explosive device to the federal government.

The Public Relations Officer to the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Col Tukur Gusau, stated that the donation was as a result of “the efforts of the federal government in the fight against insurgency,” which has led to “a major boost from the United Kingdom.”

He explained that “the UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces, Mr Mark Lancaster, announced a donation of counter improvised explosive devices equipment worth one million pounds in support of the armed forces of Nigeria.

“The minister announced the offer when he received the Dan-Ali at Wellington office Ministry of Defence in London.

He also expressed confidence in the ability of the government to solve security challenges in the country.

On his part, Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali expressed appreciation to the UK government for supporting Nigeria especially in its trying moments.

He assured the UK government of the commitment of the federal government towards promotion of good governance, peace and security.

Dan-Ali also commended the government of United Kingdom for its support to the Nigerian Armed Forces in the areas of training, exchange of vital information and the support of its training team through British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT).

Dan-Ali also requested for provision of more training slots in British military institutions and capacity development in military cyber security following the establishment of UK Defence Cyber School.