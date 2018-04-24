Ugo Aliogo and Amaka Akpa

Whytecleon Limited’s annual sports festival aimed at engendering unity and strong bond amongst staff and stakeholders has ended in Lagos with Sterling Bank Jets emerging champions.

Sterling Bank Jets defeated Whytecleon Limited 1-0 to clinch the grand prize of the competition.

Speaking at the end of the competition tagged ‘Whytecleon Funtastic Weekend 2018’, the Chief Executive Officer of Whytecleon Limited, Nireti Adebayo, said the aim of the event was to engender oneness and create a greater bond amongst staff and stakeholders.

Adebayo stressed that the competition which is in its third edition has provided employers the opportunity to engage their staff, stressing that, this is a vital aspect of the event which they have been preaching for years.

“For you to have quality performance of your employees in an organisation, you have to ensure that you engage them emotionally. Here, the focus is on those things that they care about,” she noted

The Whytecleon boss remarked that there was the need for organisation’s executives to examine the self-development and motivational training of their employees, while calling on other firms to realise that people are assets.