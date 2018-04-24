The Nigerian Mission in South Africa has written a letter of protest to the South African authority over the killing of another Nigerian, Mr. Clement Nwaogu, in Rustenburg, South Africa.

The Nigeria Consul General in Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, that the mission had waded into issues surrounding renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

Adama, who condemned the act of burning Nwaogu to death by a mob in the latest xenophobia attack in that country, said that the Nigerian Mission in South Africa was on top of the situation.

“The High Commissioner has been on top of the situation, he has spoken with the Nigerian community and sent the officers to calm down the situation.

“Tomorrow morning, we are meeting on the matter with him. In fact, he had written a letter of protest to the South African authority and he is waiting for their response to see the next action to be taken on the matter.

“We are working collectively as the two missions in the country so as to be on the same page over the incident, in reacting to the issues,” he said.

He explained that the community, Rustenburg, had been a hot spot in recent time.

Adama said that 13 Nigerians, who protested the killing of a fellow citizen in Rustenburg in February, were arrested and charged to court for public disturbance.

He said that the mission had been going to court over the matter and had to be escorted by security due to threat.

“The community has vowed to deal with anyone who plays a positive role in getting the accused Nigerians to return to Rustenberg,” he said.

According to him, the latest incident is apparently a reaction to their threat of dealing with any Nigerian that they find in their community.

“They were having erroneous belief that some Nigerians were involved in drugs unfortunately the particular guy that was attacked was not involved in drugs as he had his genuine business.

“They went to his shop on that fateful day, told him to bring the drug he was keeping, the guy said there was no drug in his shop that he was a genuine business man but they did not listen to him.

“They attacked the guy, beat him to coma and set him ablaze but was taken to the hospital where he died later.

“So it was going to generate a lot of issues and the mission had to intervene particularly the High Commissioner, because each district is under the supervision of the high commission in Pretoria,” he said.

While explaining that South Africa has been a very volatile country, he said that there was the need for Nigerians living in the country to be very careful and behave themselves so as not to fall victim.

He expressed the hope that the new government in that country would take appropriate measure and meet with the relevant authorities to address the issue once and for all. (NAN)