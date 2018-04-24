Paul Obi and Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye has been rushed to Zankli Hospital, Abuja, where he is receiving treating following a daring escape Tuesday afternoon from police custody when he was being conveyed to Lokoja, Kogi State, to be paraded by the police.

Melaye had given himself up to the police Tuesday morning after a 20-hour stand off at his Maitama home.

The police subsequently announced that he was being moved to Lokoja.

It was during the move that the senator, representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, was said to have jumped out of a moving police vehicle in Garki Area 1, Abuja, and fled from the police.

By jumping from the moving vehicle, he was said to have sustained injuries and is now being treated at the hospital.

Details to follow…