By George Okoh In Makurdi

Fulani herdsmen Tuesday morning at Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, killed two catholic priests and 14 worshippers.

The armed herdsmen attacked the St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church in the community, when an early morning mass was in progress.

The Makrudi Diocese of Catholic Church has confirmed the attack, saying two of its priests and worshippers were slain during the onslaught in the morning.