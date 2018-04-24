By George Okoh In Makurdi
Fulani herdsmen Tuesday morning at Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, killed two catholic priests and 14 worshippers.
The armed herdsmen attacked the St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church in the community, when an early morning mass was in progress.
The Makrudi Diocese of Catholic Church has confirmed the attack, saying two of its priests and worshippers were slain during the onslaught in the morning.
The attackers also burnt nearly 50 houses during the attack and sacked the entire community.
The attack comes barely four days after the murder of 10 persons by herdsmen in Guma LGA and the destruction of several houses by men suspected to be military personnel in Naka, Gwer West LGA of the state.
Details to follow…