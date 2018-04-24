Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission is set to host a sub-region ministerial meeting to come up with solutions to the challenges posed by the recurrent conflicts between herders and farmers in the region.

The conference which is expected to be declared opened by President Muhammadu Buhari will adopt a co-ordinated regional approach in addressing the escalation of cases of conflicts between herders and farmers, and the attendant killings, disruption of socio-economic activities, and displacement of citizens in almost all the countries in the region.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), disclosed this ahead of the meeting, which he said would involve all countries in the ECOWAS sub-region.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s director for media and publicity, Mr. Hassan Dodo, the meeting which would take place on April 26, 2018 at the ECOWAS Commission, Abuja, would be preceded by governmental experts.

He said: “Dambazau explained that the meeting was informed by the need to adopt a coordinated regional approach in addressing the escalation of cases of conflicts between herders and farmers, and the attendant killings, disruption of socio-economic activities, and displacement of citizens in almost all the countries in the region.

”According to the Minister, each ECOWAS member state would be represented by two delegates comprising the minister’s in charge of Internal Security, and Agriculture,” he added.