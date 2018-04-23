By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri



Two female suicide bombers yesterday morning attacked a mosque in Bama town, killing two others and injuring eight persons

The attack is coming less than a month that people that were displaced from Bama, which at the peak of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east, was held by the insurgents, were relocated back to the town.

The commercial town, at the centre of troubled Borno State, was desolate for about three years before the people were relocated after billions of naira was spent by Borno State Government, the federal government and foreign development partners on reconstruction.

In a statement yesterday, the spokesman of police in Borno State, Okon Edet, said: “At about 5.40a.m. of today (Sunday), two female suicide bombers infiltrated the Ajilari area in Bama town and launched a suicide bomb attack on residents observing morning (Asuba) prayers.

“They detonated the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) strapped on their bodies, killing themselves and two other male victims.

“Eight other persons were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The corpses have also been evacuated.”

He further disclosed: “The Borno State Police Command has deployed men of the police mobile force and EOD personnel to render the area safe and return normalcy.”

Edet said: “The state Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, assures members of the public of the commitment of the command to safeguard lives and property at all times.”

He added that the commissioner also urged residents of the state to be vigilant, and at all times report suspicious persons to the police or other security agents.