Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the family of late Prof. Micheal Ajomo, whose passing was announced recently.

In a statement, Obaseki said that while the family will miss his fatherly love, “his friends and Nigerians will miss the legal luminary’s wealth of knowledge and contributions to national development.”

Obaseki said “On behalf of the people of Edo State, I commiserate with the family for the loss of Prof. Ajomo, who contributed immensely to our collective well-being through his important contributions to the development, study and practice of International Law in Nigeria.

“He was a legal colossus and we would miss him dearly. I use this opportunity to console the family and pray that God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Obaseki added.

Late Prof. Ajomo is former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, (UNILAG) and former Director General, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), between 1988-1994.