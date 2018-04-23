Men of the Oyo State Joint Patrol Team, Operation Burst (OB), yesterday morning dislodged a six-man armed robbery gang who have been terrorising residents of Adegbayi area of the state for the past three weeks.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ajimobi on Security, Mr. Segun Abolarinwa, disclosed this while explaining that the OB team responded to a distress call from the residents of the area while the armed robbers were operating at Emirate Hotel, Adegbayi area, Ibadan.

Abolarinwa said men of the OB have been performing surveillance exercise since they got reports about the armed gang terrorising the area, noting that the distress calls by the residents led to a prompt action which yielded positive result.

He stated that two members of the gang are in custody, one escaped with gun wounds and the remaining three lost their lives due to gun shots wound sustained during the exchange of gun fire with the men of the OB team.

The Special Adviser said: “Early this morning, the office of the Operation Burst, the joint patrol team set up by Governor Ajimobi to combat crime, got distressed calls from the residents of Adegbayi area, Ibadan. The OB men swift to action immediately and engaged the robbers in cross fire while they were operating at Emirate, Hotel, Adegbayi.

“The engage of gun fire led to one dead instantly while two died in the hospital and one escaped with gunshot wounds. Two are in the custody of OB. We are optimistic that OB team and other Security agencies will not relax on their oars to make Oyo State safe for all and sundry,” the Special Adviser added.

Abolarinwa enjoined the people of the state to be vigilant about their environment and avail themselves the contacts detail of security teams in their vicinity.