Editor-in Chief/Chairman, THISDAY Newspapers Ltd, Nduka Obaigbena; a former President of Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and a former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Reuben Abati are expected to lead discussion at the RightHand Media Roundtable Discussion, holding on Friday at Raddison Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme ‘Fake News and Future of the Media’.

The roundtable discussion also coincides with the public presentation of ‘Brand in The News’ – a compilation of articles written by one of Nigerian best Marketing Reporters, Mr. Raheem Akingbolu.

The event, which is the first leg of the agency’s annual Stakeholders Media Engagement, is organised to galvanise stakeholders towards the danger of citizen journalism to the future of the industry.

A statement signed by the Media Relation Manager of the agency, Miss. Morounmubo Alabi, indicated that Abati was chosen as speaker for the day after a careful deliberation by the board.

“The decision to settle for Abati was based on his reputation as a highly respected media chieftain and an intellectual powerhouse in the Nigerian media environment. We believe he will undoubtedly educate the audience on the theme which was deliberately chosen to highlight the growing challenges of the media management business and the management of brand business in a country that was once rated as the largest economy in Africa as our own contribution in promoting the brand idea,’’ the statement said.

A legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, will chairman the event, while a former Chairman, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON ), Mr. Lolu Akinwumi, will moderate the round-table session.

Expected as Guest of Honours are; Chairman, Troyka Group, Chief Biodun Shobanjo and Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi.

To do justice to the discussion, the statement further stated that the agency has cleverly selected firebrand men and women as discussants. They include; Simon Kolawole (a former THISDAY Editor and owner of The Cable), Emeka Opara (Head of Corporate Communications at Airtel Nigeria) Bolaji Okusaga (a Public Relations consultant) and Angela Agoawike (a former Secretary General, Nigerian Guide of Editors).