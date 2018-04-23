By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the National Assembly was Monday morning arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

The embattled senator was on his way to Morocco.

It is however unclear if he was arrested by the police or other security agencies.

He confirmed the development through a tweet on his tweeter handle.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in,” it read.

The tweet was posted at 7.32am.

Melaye was recently declared wanted by Nigeria Police for alleged gun running charges in Kogi State.