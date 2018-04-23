Some Libya returnees on Tuesday were at the Edo State Government House in Benin City to protest the management of their stipend accounts by financial institutions where their accounts are domiciled, and related issues.

We accorded them the respect they deserve as Nigerians, with undeniable and inalienable rights to express their dissatisfaction, disaffection and discontent with the quality of services they receive from service providers.

After the protest, an Open Letter addressed to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, was received by officials of the state government for onward transmission to the governor.

The protest was peaceful and the issues raised were largely administrative such as N1,100 deduction for Automated Teller Machine card, maintenance fee and sundry issues.

Crusoe Osagie

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy