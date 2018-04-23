Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) and its two affiliate countries -Nigeria and Ghanan- have emerged winners in three categories of The Asian Banker – West Africa Awards 2018.

The annual awards saw ETI emerging the ‘Best Financial Inclusion Initiative, Application or Programme,’ award, with its Xpress Account, while Ecobank Nigeria carted away the award for ‘Best Transaction Bank in Nigeria,’ West Africa award.

Also, Ecobank Ghana won ‘Best Transaction Bank in Ghana, West Africa.’

The bank disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Lagos, the Chairman, The Asian Banker, Emmanuel Daniel, was quoted to have said: “These awards are the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards programme for financial technology, retail banking and transaction banking in West Africa today.

“We recognise the deepening and increasing maturity and sophistication of the industry in this region.”

He said the awards were pointers that that the bank had re-emerged as a strong player owing to its digital restructuring and improved economy.

“Ecobank’s aggressive digital push produced a first innovative mobile payments solution. Masterpass QR with MasterCard to push financial inclusion in Nigeria through its new, smart, card-less, contactless and cashless payment solution. This bank also launched an integrated electronic banking platform that has on-boarded four million customers within a short space of time”.

Commenting on the feat, theManaging Director, Ecobank Nigeria,Charles Kie, thanked the Asian Banker Award Team for creating an opportunity to celebrate hard work by members of the banking community.

He described the awards as a worthy recognition of Ecobank’s landmark initiatives targeted at financial inclusion on the African continent. He stated that the awards further affirmEcobank’s leading contributions to the use of technology innovations and digital platforms for expanding banking frontiers.

Represented by the Group Head, Personal Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Kie stated described Ecobank’s Mobile App as a game changer for African banking as “we using digital technology to combat many of the financial inclusion barriers faced by those on the continent.

He added: “Our app not only removes the barriers that have financially excluded so many Africans but offers next generation functionality to help them send money, make withdrawals or pay for goods and services.”