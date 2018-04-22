The University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) will hold its 97th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, involving members of its national executive council and executives from its over 40 branches across the country, between April 27 and 28 in Lagos.

The 97th NEC meeting, which will be hosted by the Lagos Branch of the association, will involve a number of events including a lecture, an award ceremony and the NEC meeting during which deliberations would be held on strategies for continued alumni support for the university, as well as other issues relating to the alumni body and national development.

The NEC meeting is among the highlights of the annual alumni calendar and is it the first being held since the election of the current National President of the Association, Sir Ben Okoronkwo, and other national executive members.

According to the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emeka Nwuzor, the theme of the 97th NEC meeting is ‘The Role of the Alumni in the Alma Mater of the 21st Century’, which, “is meant to critically assess the current imperatives of university education in today’s information technology-driven society and how alumni associations can help their alma mater produce graduates that would effectively key into this operating environment.”

He said the award ceremony during the NEC meeting is meant to recognise “lions and lionesses that have excelled in their respective professional callings both in the Nigerian private and public sectors.”

Established in 1965, the University of Nigeria Alumni Association is the oldest alumni body of its kind in Nigeria, with a current branch network of 43 across the country and overseas branches in the United States and Europe.