Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Two female suicide bombers Sunday morning attacked a mosque in Bama town, by detonating the bombs strapped on them which led to the death of two people and injuring eight others.

It is less than a month since people that were displaced from Bama, which at the peak of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east was held by the insurgents, relocated to the town.

The commercial town, at the centre of troubled Borno State, was desolate for about three years before people were relocated after billions of naira was spent by the Borno State Government, the federal government and foreign development partners on reconstruction.

In a press release Sunday, the Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Police Command, DSP Okon Edet said: “At about 5.40am of today (Sunday), two female suicide bombers infiltrated Ajilari Area in Bama town, Bama Local Government Area and launched a suicide bomb attack on residents observing morning (Asuba) prayers.

“They detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies, killing themselves and two other male victims.

“Eight other persons were injured and were rushed to hospital for treatment. The corpses have also been evacuated.”

According to him, “The Borno State Police Command had deployed men of the PMF and EOD personnel to render the area safe and return normalcy.

“The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu, assures members of the public of the commitment of the command to safeguard lives and properties at all times.”

He added that the CP also urged residents of the state to be vigilant, and at all times report suspicious persons to the police or other security agencies.