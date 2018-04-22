Chiemelie Ezeobi

One Kabiru Adeyemi, who was standing trial at the Ebute-Metta Magistrate Court 5 in Lagos, reportedly slumped and died at the Ikoyi Prison, last Friday, over yet-to-be ascertained circumstances.

Adeyemi’s demise was announced in court by the prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Nwadione, during the resumed hearing of the case of fraud involving the deceased, his wife Fumilayo Akinboju, one Jay Jay and others.

They had been charged to court over allegations that they defrauded over 400 house seekers of about N20million they collected as rents for two apartments in Coker Aguda and Iponri areas of the state.

Inspector Nwadione told the court that “There is a death report of Kabiru Akorede Adeyemi from the Nigerian Prison Service that the defendant died in prison. The warder gave me the information. I think that they brought a document to that effect”.

However, counsel to the plantiffs, Ene Sarah Unobe, asked the court for leave on the case as she stated that “Series of lies have been told before now so we do not believe that he is dead.

“Therefore we ask for further investigation and that we see his corpse so that we can be convinced of his purported death.”

To her request, the presiding magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu granted the leave for further investigation.

She said “I am of the view that a coroner’s inquest be conducted to look into the purported death of Kabiru Akorede Adeyemi.

“Two of the norminal complainants and the Counsel Watching Brief be allowed to view the body of Kabiru Akorede Adeyemi.

“His body is not allowed to be released for burial pending the conclusion of the coroner inquest.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesperson Nigeria Prisons Service, Lagos Command , Mr. Biyi Jeje proved abortive as his phone number was switched off.