At least, everyone now knows that the road to 2019 has been declared open, although not by the official body saddled with the responsibility of conducting election, but by the one who pays the piper and could also afford to dictate the tune. President Muhammadu Buhari had days back told member of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he would seek re-election, saying it was a decision made to dispel rumours of his intention.

Immediately, he did this, he left for London, the United Kingdom, for a working visit. But typical of the usual pretence of presidents seeking re-election in Nigeria, some persons have been visiting the president in London, clearly to support his re-election with campaign materials already made. They did this to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. It is Buhari’s turn.

No doubt, the campaign has started in earnest, albeit from overseas and more of such orchestrated supports would be witnessed in days to come. You are welcome to the world of Buhari’s re-election campaign series, home and abroad.