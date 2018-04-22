Rebecca Ejifoma

Determined to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG) for the good health and wellbeing of Africans by 2030, Lead Nurse Africa International Foundation has partnered the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to host the first International Nursing conference on April 25.

The conference, which will run from April 25 to 28 this year, aims to enhance their capacities for better performance as well as bridge the gap in the health sector, especially for people in rural areas that have little or no access to quality health care across the Continent.

According to the President, Lead Nurse Africa International, Collins Ogbolo, this pilot conference will model transformational leaders to change the narrative of nursing in Nigeria and Africa. “Nurses have the potentials to overcome the nation’s health challenges as their interaction plays a huge role in the success of patients’ recovery”.

Ogbolo, however, maintained that since it was practically impossible for Africa to have a sufficient healthcare without investing in nurses, government at all levels and private firms should support this course. “Nurses are large social and medical factor to influencing healthcare practice for the society”.

Targeted at nursing practitioners from both private and public facilities and departments across the Continent, the conference will mold the right model for the practice and research must in the professionals.

The president added: “Nigeria must prioritise nurses’ care and capacity building. We need transformational nursing leaders in the sector. Bringing leaders from Africa and outside will allow us share experience and make informed decision on how to achieve the SDGs.

“Today, students finish nursing school early, hence, they retire early. Instead of just retiring, they can help areas that lack access to quality healthcare.”

Speaking at the media parley, Family Health Director of the Foundation, Julie Mogbo, told newsmen that they would ensure implementation of policies adopted at the conference.

On measures put in place to ensure the practice is up to standard, Mogbo expressed: “Our monitoring and evaluation team are up to the task as we set standard for practice in the Africa context for change. We admit that it is a continuous process and we will not relent until we empower nurses to make impact for the benefit of the public.”