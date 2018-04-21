By Bennett Oghifo

Tyre Express has introduces the “Tyre Damage Guarantee”- TDG for the first time in Nigeria.

This is characteristic of its vision of being “Africa’s most admired Technology-driven tyre distribution company,” according to company officials.

Under this guarantee, every purchase of Passenger or SUV tyres at any Tyre Express Nigeria Limited fitment centres countrywide, automatically qualifies for Tyre Damage Guarantee.

While commenting on the new development, Mr. Govindram Appukuttan CEO of the group said “We will remain at the forefront of introducing innovative services that benefit our customers across all countries where we operate and in keeping with our promise of “customer first” we bring to Nigerians for the very first time a hassle-free drive with our “Tyre Damage Guarantee” offering.

Dr. Balla Swamy, MD/CEO of Prestige Assurance Plc, while launching the new special contingency policy informed that “Tyre Protection Insurance Policy” is unique and first of its kind in Nigeria, which is aimed at give the vehicle owners a peace of mind against the damage of tyres due to various unforeseen reasons. Moreover, the partnership with Tyre Express Nigeria Ltd will definitely give a value-added service and enhance the satisfaction of the mutual customers in the process of carrying out the business and serving the community.

This Tyre Damage Guarantee protects the owner of the vehicle, from paying for any repairs or replacement of tyres damaged by road hazards, including but not limited to rocks, broken glass, nails, kerbs and potholes. In case of replacement, you only pay for the tread you’ve used said Mr. Gautam Singh Ghai Executive Director of Tyre Express Nigeria Limited.

The Guarantee is valid for vehicles used for private or personal use only. Vehicles used for commercial purposes like Taxis, Domfus, Vans and Pick-Ups are excluded from this cover.

Tyre Damage Guarantee is free of charge for the first year. The Guarantee can be extended for a second year at a pre-set cost as advised by your Customer Service Agent. The additional cover can be purchased at the same time as the tyre purchase or at any time within the first year.

Tyre Express Nigeria Limited: Newly unveiled Tyre Express Nigeria Limited, has promised to deliver the best services and products to motorists in the country, beginning with its flag ship tyre center on Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The company is the authorised distributors of Dunlop, Sumitomo and Pirelli brands in the country. The company which comes into the Nigerian market with ‘Over 150 + man years of experience in the tyre industry’ says that motorists stand to gain superlative Service & Technical support because of its “ability to resolve technical matters promptly with is highly trained and experience staff at its state of the art fitment centres.

Prestige Assurance Plc, a subsidiary of The New India Assurance Company Ltd, Mumbai, India is operating in Nigeria for over 65 years and remain as leading general insurance company cater to protect the financial assets of the people of this great country. Prestige Assurance is known for its Technical knowhow and stability in Nigerian Insurance Market. It has proved beyond doubt in honouring the commitments by prompt settlement of claims. The Major national calamity of Dana airline Crash happened in 2012 has been successfully handled by the company in compensate the legal liability claims of passengers, crew and ground Damages. Despite harsh economic conditions, the company carries highest solvency marge of 3times over its liability with a strong Capital base and qualified manpower.